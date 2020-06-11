Noida corona count: 1 more dies, 28 test + ve; till date fatalities 11, total cases 735

noida

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:58 IST

A 62-year-old man died of Covid-19 while 28 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, taking the Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s toll of fatalities due to the disease to 11 and the number of total patients to 735, said officials.

The deceased, a resident of Noida Sector 25, was suffering from bronchial asthma and hypertension, they said.

“He died of cardio pulmonary arrest with SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection) with shock. He was Covid-19 positive,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Meanwhile, 28 other new Covid-19 positive cases were found in the district on Thursday, taking the tally to 735, he said.

“So far, 477 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 227 active cases now,” the officer said.

Among the new patients, 10 are aged 50 or above and six are aged 30 or below, including an 8-year-old boy, according to a statement.

The recovery rate of patients on Monday stood at 64.89 per cent, according to official statistics.