e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida: Dog-bite patients hit as govt hospitals run out of anti-rabies vaccines

Noida: Dog-bite patients hit as govt hospitals run out of anti-rabies vaccines

noida Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

NOIDA: As government hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar have been facing a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) for the past several days, dog-bite patients are forced to visit private clinics for the injection.

RD Garg, a 57-year-old resident of Sai Apartment in Sector 71, was bitten by a stray dog on Friday. He claimed that he was denied treatment at the district hospital in Sector 30 and was told that the ARV was out of stock. “The doctors there said that despite repeated reminders, the vaccines are not been supplied to them from the state headquarters in Lucknow. Finally, I purchased the vaccines from the market and started the treatment,” Garg said.

Similarly, BN Mukherjee of Sector 25 said that he was denied the ARV dose by the district hospital, when he was bitten by a stray dog on Saturday. “The doctors said that they are not sure about the date of arrival of the vaccines in the hospital. I had no option other than to purchase them from a medical shop, and then visited a private clinic to get the injection,” he said.

As many as six persons have suffered dog bites since Friday, health officials said, adding that nearly 250 dog-bite cases were reported in the district since March this year.

At the government hospitals, anti-rabies vaccines are provided to patients for free. However, due to the shortage, a dog-bite victim in the district has no option other than to have a mandatory course of several vials of the vaccine costing Rs 300 per vial in a private hospital or clinic.

When contacted, Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, admitted that the hospital is running out of ARV stock for the past 15 days. “We’ve intimated the matter to the higher authorities and they have assured us to supply the vaccines soon,” she said.

GB Nagar district chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri also said he had asked the officials concerned to look into the matter. “It is a matter of concern for us as since March nearly 250 dog-bite cases were reported in the district. We have ordered for 1,000 vaccines last week. I hope that very soon the stock will be received at different hospitals and health centres,” he said.

top news
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In