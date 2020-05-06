Noida: Edu dept seeks report on online classes from colleges, only then dispense salaries

noida

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:48 IST

Taking serious notes of negative feedback received from students about online classes, the regional higher education office (RHEO) has asked colleges to furnish details of online classes held so far. The RHEO has also warned colleges that staff salaries will be withheld, if they don’t conduct online classes more frequently.

In a recent feedback taken from students, around 40% students complained of technical problems hampering online classes, while 10% said online classes are being held only to fulfil the quorum.

The higher education officer (Meerut region) RK Gupta said till Wednesday, the department has received 2,693 online feedbacks from the students of 68 government and aided colleges, operating in Meerut division.

“While Ghaziabad students have given the maximum feedback (63%), their Meerut counterparts have given lowest feedback (1.08%). Among other districts of the region, Baghpat responded 17.52%, Bulandshahr 6.74% and Saharanpur 4.66%. The feedback from Hapur and Gautam Budh Nagar districts have been recorded at 2.75% and 1.5%, respectively,” he said.

Gupta further said as per the feedback, while 50% students have raised technical problems due to which they have not been able take online classes properly, another 10% have complained of no or poor internet connectivity in their residential areas.

“The remaining 40% have either poor audio problems or they are not comfortable with existing format of online classes. We have asked the colleges to rectify all these problems. The principals of different colleges have been asked to provide the complete details of online classes and the teachers taking them. The regional education department will release salaries for only those colleges that provide us the complete report,” he said.

He further said that around 12% of the students, who had sent their feedback, feel that since the video lessons of every subject is available on different online sites; the online classes are of no use for them.

However, some students feel that online classes are a better way for completing their remaining syllabus as regular classes have been hampered due to the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Gajinder Singh, one of the students, said he has been attending the classes regularly.

“Assignments and these classes are keeping us busy. Question and answer sessions are also very effective,” he said.

When contacted, Rajinder Singh, who teaches in Mihir Bhoj PG College at Dadri said all teachers of his college are regularly holding online classes.

Echoing similar views, Meenakshi Lohani, a teacher in Kumari Mayawati Government Girls’ PG college at Badalpur, said, “In all 10 postgraduate subjects, we are holding online classes.”