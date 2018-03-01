Noida encounter: Robbers shot while fleeing with Creta car

Two men who were allegedly on the run after looting a car were shot in an encounter in Greater Noida on Thursday evening.

Sub-inspectors Pritam Singh and Abdul were also injured in the encounter, the police said.

The encounter took place on a service road near Bhanota on the Tilpatta roundabout, on the Tusiyana route, under Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. The two persons were allegedly trying to flee with a Hyundai Creta car.

The duo, identified as Talib and Fainsi, were shot in the leg by the police in a claimed act of self-defence around 7.30pm on Thursday. The alleged robbers and the policemen were rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30 for immediate medical attention. The four of them who were injured in the encounter are out of danger, the police said.

“We were informed that two men had robbed a Hyundai Creta car at gunpoint from Tilpata roundabout and were fleeing towards Tusiyana. A team of crime branch officers was waiting for the accused at Bhanota roundabout and on seeing them, they started firing at the police team. We had to shoot in self-defence,” said Ajay Sharma, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The police said that the two accused were shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police.

“We also fired and injured both Talib and Fainsi. Our SI Pritam Singh was also shot in the encounter. SI Abdul was shot in the chest but was saved by his bulletproof jacket,” Sharma said.

The duo has been booked by the police. The car was seized and a countrymade gun with live ammunition was seized.