Noida, Ghaziabad private medical colleges can now admit Covid patients

noida

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:09 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government, Friday evening, gave temporary permission to private medical colleges to run wards for patients of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. The government, however, also fixed charges for different private wards for different categories of private medical colleges.

In the order, issued by additional chief secretary (medical education) Rajnish Dubey, it has been stated that considering the requests of different medical colleges in the state and anticipating the need for more beds in the future, private medical colleges have been given permission to run the wards, at the stipulated rates.

While private hospitals have been divided into two different categories - National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited and non-NABH accredited, the patients have been categorised in three groups – those with moderate, severe and very severe sickness or symptoms. The rates for NABH-accredited hospitals vary from Rs 8,500 to Rs 15,300 per day, including the cost of PPE kits. For the non-NABH category, it varies from Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,750 per day, including the cost of PPE kits. “These rates will be applicable for grade-A cities. For grade-B cities, the cap will be 20% less than the higher level,” the order stated.

The order further stated that the package rates will be all inclusive, and will include bed, food, amenities, doctors’ consultation, nursing charges, consumables and all other treatments, including oxygen, blood transfusion, supportive care and physiotherapy. “The package will include medical management of underlying comorbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular illness and chronic pulmonary/kidney/hepatic diseases. This will include emergency management procedures such as acute haemodialysis, if needed and non-invasive ventilation such as high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP),” the order stated.

The order further said that same rates will be applicable to paediatric patients. “For pregnant women, costs for delivery (normal/C-section) and care of new-borns will be charged extra as per prevailing Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Programme (PMJAY). The rates do not include costs for RT-PCR or IL-6 assay,” it stated.

Welcoming the order, a Sharda medical college spokesperson said: “With this order, patients now can choose wards as per their choices in our college,” he said.

Meanwhile, with a short weekend lockdown starting from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has decided to completely restrict the movement on the inter-state border.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that during the lockdown, a special drive against communicable/vector borne diseases shall be carried out. “All shops, offices, commercial establishments, including shopping malls, shall be closed. Industrial establishments shall be open, but they will have to follow all preventive measures, including setting up of Covid helpdesks,” he said.

Suhas further said that supply of essential goods and services shall be allowed through home delivery. “Supply of medical goods and services shall be allowed. Such categories of personnel, whose movement is permitted by the government order, will not require separate passes. The ID cards issued by respective organisations/industry shall be considered as valid permits for their movement. Movement to and from railway stations and airports shall not be prohibited,” he said.

NOIDA DISTRICT TALLY OVER 3,200

On the other hand, with 87 new cases of coronavirus reported in the district in the past 24 hours, the overall count of confirmed cases has gone up to 3,269 cases on Friday. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 2,221 people have been cured and discharged, including 85 discharged on Friday, in the district so far. “So far, 31 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 1,008 active cases,” the bulletin stated.