Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authority at defence expo

noida

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:58 IST

The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities Wednesday showcased the investment opportunities available in the three industrial cities to investors who attended the Defence Expo-2020 in Lucknow.

The state government has directed the top officials of the three industrial authorities— Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — to put up stalls at the expo and give presentations about their industrial policies, infrastructure projects and proposed mega projects such as Noida international greenfield airport project in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

“The UP government wants Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway to showcase their mega projects and their grandeur at the defence expo so that the international defence manufacturers get to know the real UP and its strength. The government wants international investors to know that UP has multiple options and industrial schemes to invest in,” a UP government official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is keenly looking for investment into its defence manufacturing hubs proposed in Bundelkhand and other cities of eastern UP, through the 11th edition of Defence Expo 2020. The expo started on February 5 and will end on February 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Around 1,000 exhibitors are participating in the event, including 165 foreign companies from the US, France, Germany, Russia, Israel, and Australia, officials said.

“We are explaining the ongoing industrial schemes to investors at the event so that they can decide on their investment plans. We are telling them that Greater Noida region has world-class roads such as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Metro connectivity, eail connectivity, a Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and other facilities to support investors,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority said.

The UP government hopes that the defence manicuring hub can be set up along the Yamuna Expressway as there is ample land available for large projects, officials said.

“We have given the presentations about our industrial schemes at the event,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yamuna Expressway authority, said.