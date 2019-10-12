Noida has 2nd highest number of arrests after encounter in UP

noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested 40 people after encounters since January this year, making it the second highest in the 75-district state after Muzzaffarnagar. This is according to data released by the state police accounting for cases till September.

The district also ranked fifth in terms of overall law and order situation.

The UP Police shared the figures of the top 10 districts in terms of policing on the basis of their performance in cracking cases, with Moradabad topping the list overall.

The data showed that Noida police has cracked 91.08% cases. And while there were no casualties after “encounters” in Gautam Budh Nagar, the data does not mention the total number of encounters which took place during the same period. Muzaffarnagar topped the encounter list with 77 arrests and four deaths.

Besides this, in Gautam Budh Nagar, 512 criminals were booked under the Goonda Act, 69 under the Gangsters Act and four under the strict National Security Act (NSA).

An analysis of the data also shows an increase in crimes in Noida this year as compared to the corresponding period (January 2018 to September 2018) in the previous year.

Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that Noida Police have efficiently worked out several serious and sensational crimes. “We had also launched some special drivers to check crimes in rural and urban areas. The encounters are a result of serious crimes. But we have worked out over 91% cases that were registered. The rest of the cases pertain to criminals who are wanted and non-bailable warrants are issued against them,” he said.

Gatuam Budh Nagar police registered 121 cases of loot against previous year’s 81 cases. The cases of murders increased from 50 to 69, and the rape cases increased from 40 to 72 during January 2019 to September 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.

This year, Gautam Budh Nagar police booked 512 criminals under the Goonda Act as compared to the last year’s 174, four were booked under NSA as compared to two in 2018. Some of these accused were booked for illegal development of buildings in Shahberi. Police registered three cases of dacoity as compared to five for the corresponding period in the last year.

