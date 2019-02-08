Noida hospital fire: No occupation and fire safety certificates, say officials

Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute, Noida, where a fire broke out on Thursday, was operating without the mandatory occupancy certificate (OC) and fire safety clearance, Noida authority and fire department officials have said.

As per the urban town planning rules, operations in a building are not allowed without the building owner obtaining the OC. After a building is ready, the Noida authority conducts an inspection to check if the construction is done as per rules before issuing the certificate.

The occupancy certificate is also mandatory condition as per safety protocols since violation of building rules and faulty construction can hamper rescue in the event of an accident.

The authority is yet to decide on the legal action to be taken against the hospital. “As per the information we have gathered from our department, the Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute, Noida, has not obtained occupancy certificate. We will look into it on Friday and take appropriate action,” said SC Gaur, chief architect and urban town planner of the Noida authority.

The authority had on December 20, 1989 allotted commercial land for a hospital through bidding. The authority and the Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute executed a lease deed for 1501.10 square metres land on July 20, 1990. After the building was completed, the hospital applied for occupancy certificate on December 15, 1997.

However, the town planning department did not issue occupancy certificate because the construction was done in violation of the building rules, said officials.

The authority denied the hospital an OC on four counts — the hospital’s basement was being used to run OPD instead of using the space for store purposes, parking facility was not at the designated site, parking was being done outside the hospital and there was unauthorised construction in the setback area of the hospital, said officials.

The authority had issued notices to the hospital in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Aman Sharma, deputy director of fire services, said the hospital did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department also. “The fire department had in March 2017 issued a fire NOC for thee months only. Since then, the hospital did not renew the certificate. As per process, they could either apply online or submit an application at our office. But they did not follow the procedures. The automatic fire systems were not functional in the hospital. Also, the staircase should have easy exit on each floor so that in case of fire, occupants can escape from any floor. But the staircase had design issues,” said Sharma.

An authority official also said that the hospital had also violated the floor area ratio rule by exceeding the maximum permitted FAR of 30%.

Officials said the hospital had an FAR of 38.53%.

The hospital officials said the file for clearance of additional FAR is lying with the UP government along with many other hospitals in Noida and hence the occupation certificate is being kept in abeyance. Since the matter is pending with the UP government, the hospital had obtained necessary functional clearance, they said.

“We never violate any law... We have been provided operational (functional certificate) and we are on the panel of Noida authority to take care of their patients since the inception of the institute. As far as completion certificate is concerned, we have complied with all the necessary conditions to the satisfaction of the authority. There were some issues on ground coverage in respect of which the matter was recommended to the state government by the then Chairman/CEO of Noida authority. This issue also pertained to other hospitals as well and the decision of the state government is awaited,” said Chhaya Malhotra, spokesperson for the Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute.

“Further, about the fire incident, we have been well equipped and our staff is trained as per the guidelines of NABH. We feel proud that because of this extensive training and fire safety facilities, we were able to control the fire and shifted the patients to our other wing in sector 11 safely, without any even minor injury. Our hospital had already become operational and we have shifted our some of the patients back to our institute and are providing necessary care, including procedure if needed,” said Malhotra.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:36 IST