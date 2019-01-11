Noida man kills colleague, then hangs himself; police probing all angles

A 38-year-old gardener and caretaker of a nursery in Sector 126 was allegedly murdered by his 35-year-old colleague Wednesday night, after which the accused took his own life by hanging from a tree.

The incident occurred at the Habitat Garden Nursery in Raipur Khadar village at Pushta road in Sector 126 and came to light around 9am Thursday when one of the day workers reached the spot. Both bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Hemram Som (alias Chhuttan), 38. Hailing from West Bengal, he was found lying down while Pawan, 35, of Chhattisgarh was found hanging. Both their families were back home and while Pawan was married, Hemram wasn’t.

“I come for work at 9am every day but when I came today, the gate was locked from inside. Despite multiple knocks, no one opened the door. When I peeped in, I saw one of them lying down and thought they were asleep. I called my boss immediately, and he asked me to scale the boundary wall. Once inside, I saw one of them lying on the ground in a bloody state, and the other one hanging from a tree nearly 100 metres from there,” Sharda Prasad, the day worker, said.

He said he immediately informed his boss about the bodies, who in turn called the cops.

According to the owner, the two had been employed at the nursery since it was started in 2012, and were living there itself, in separate quarters.

“Som was living with another gardener, Bablu, who had left for home yesterday itself. I had called Pawan several times in the morning, as he brought milk to my house every day from a cow in the nursery. After Sharda’s call, I knew there was some issue,” Vijendra Singh, the owner of the nursery, said.

He said they had been friends from the beginning and there was no animosity between the two. “What happened is very surprising and what’s worse is that we may never know exactly what happened. They were simple men and neither consumed alcohol,” Singh said.

Singh, resident of Sector 46, had last seen the two on Tuesday. “Everything had been fine then as well. I did not come here yesterday, but none of my staff reported any misgivings,” Singh said.

He informed the police around 10am.

“A forensic team conducted an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. Their phones have been kept as evidence,” Uday Pratap, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The probable murder weapon used to kill Som, a garden sickle, was recovered from the spot. “Som had injuries on his face, throat and upper body. Prima facie, it seems the two got into an argument, probably during dinner on Wednesday night, after which Pawan killed Som and then took his life by hanging from a tree. However, all angles are being explored for the time being,” said Pratap.

The police said a cooked vegetable was kept on the gas stove alongside some uncooked rice, which suggests the argument possibly broke out at dinner time.

Pratap said the cause and time of death will be known after the autopsy. “We have informed the families, and they are on their way,” he added.

A complaint was registered by the owner of the nursery. “He has given a complaint saying the two probably got into an argument, following which the incident occurred. But a case has not been registered yet. We will register a case once the autopsy report comes in,” Pratap said.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:23 IST