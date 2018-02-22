Noida: Member of Sundar Bhati gang arrested after encounter

A combined team of the Uttar Pradesh state task force (STF) and Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a member of the dreaded Sundar Bhati gang after an encounter on Tuesday evening in Greater Noida.

Haseen , a 26-year-old resident of Nagma Salempura, Meerut, was arrested after the encounter. The STF members were alerted of his presence in Greater Noida on Tuesday. Around 6.30pm, they spotted him on a motorcycle near Roja railway crossing in Badalpur, Greater Noida, along with his accomplice and gang member Baleshwar. Police said the motorcycle they were riding was a stolen one and, in the encounter that followed, Baleshwar managed to escape while Haseen was apprehended.

“We received information that two members of the Sundar Bhati gang were in Badalpur. Immediately, a team was of the STF and Badalpur police was dispatched to nab the two men. An encounter took palce at the Roja railway crossing around 6.30pm and the men opened fire at the police team and it returned the fire. Haseen, though unhurt, was arrested but Baleshwar managed to escape. We also recovered a countrymade pistol, live ammunition and the stolen Apache motorcycle,” Mukesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said.

According to the police, Haseen is an active member of the Bhati gang for the past five to six years and his task was to extort toll money from cabs and interstate vehicles at the Delhi-Noida border.

“Haseen told us that for the past one-and-half years, he has been collecting an illegal toll at the MCD toll booth of Ashok Nagar-Noida border. He said after a warrant was issued against Sundar Bhati and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest, Bhati went into hiding. In his absence, Bhati’s nephew Anil Bhati and Baleshwar were managing the gang. Haseen was working at the toll border at the behest of Baleshwar,” Kumar said.

“The Bhati gang used to force private contractors of the MCD to allow Bhati’s gang members to stand at the toll booth and extort money from cabs. The gang members used to collect at least 50% of the toll charge without issuing receipts,” Kumar said.

Haseen has been named in cases of attempt to murder, theft and those under the Arms Act at different police stations of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.