e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida police chief says maximum of 100 people allowed in new year events

Noida police chief says maximum of 100 people allowed in new year events

“No more than 100 people will be allowed at any given time during a programme and all Covid-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events,” police commissioner Alok Singh said.

noida Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Noida
The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.
The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.(PTI | Representational image)
         

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Sunday said no more than 100 people would be allowed at any event to celebrate the new year due to the coronavirus pandemic and even for that, prior permission would be needed.

He said a violation of the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus would invite police action and urged people to stay at home to avoid the risk of the infection.

“Permission for organising a new year’s programme will have to be obtained from the local DCP office and the organisers will have to provide their names, addresses and mobile numbers. They shall also inform the police about the estimated number of participants in the event,” Singh said, according to a statement.

“No more than 100 people will be allowed at any given time during a programme and all Covid-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events,” he added.

The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.

He said the district police is adequately prepared for the new year and is monitoring the law-and-order situation.

Drone cameras will also be used on Thursday and Friday to keep a tab on the situation and any violation of the Covid-19 protocols will invite strict action against the offenders, Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 89 Covid-19 deaths. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 477 on Sunday, while 24,252 patients have been discharged so far, according to official data.

tags
top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In