Noida police on high alert following violence in Delhi

noida

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:14 IST

With violence in Delhi continuing for a second consecutive day, Noida police has stepped up security in the city with extensive vehicle and pedestrian checking being done on Tuesday. So far, nine persons, including a Delhi Police head constable, have been killed in the violence that erupted late Sunday.

The border areas falling under the jurisdiction of sectors 20, 24 and 58 police stations witnessed heightened police presence.

“The police are on high alert. We conduct regular checking which has now been escalated. We are monitoring the situation and, so far, everything has been peaceful here,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma said.

He said police have identified the sensitive areas in the district and are conducting checking there as well. Bordering areas of Jhundpura, Haridarshan Chowki, Vasundhra enclave, New Ashok Nagar are on the radar with police personnel frequently patrolling these areas. Police commissioner Alok Singh had also visited the border posts to take stock of the situation on Monday night.

“We are on high alert and are carrying out extensive checking of both vehicles and pedestrians. We have visited the spots and if the need arises, we can provide additional manpower to Delhi but so far, things are under control here,” additional DCP, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

He also said the social media cell of the district is also monitoring suspicious activity and online activity that may incite more violence. If necessary, action will be taken against trouble makers, police said.

Police in Greater Noida are also on high alert. Except for the Kalindi Kunj road blockade, the traffic police has not made any changes or issued any notification. But vehicle checking at borders areas has been stepped up.