Noida police to strengthen digital volunteers’ network

noida

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:54 IST

Noida police has started working on its digital volunteers’ network, to check circulation of fake news, rumour mongering and viral contents.

The police station in-charges have been directed to conduct meetings with volunteers and strengthen the network. These volunteers have been asked to promote the UP COP mobile application that allows any individual to register online FIRs and also offers different policing-related services.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, (ADCP), Greater Noida, said the idea is to involve citizens in the detection of suspicious contents, and prevention of crime by timely intervention.

“We believe that everybody uses a smart phone in the city and also have accounts on social media platforms. We are now planning to connect active citizens on WhatsApp groups, that will be used to share relevant information, and help police in preventing crime and maintaining peace,” he said.

He said each police station will have 200-250 digital volunteers who will be grouped on WhatsApp, along with police officers of that area.

The police stations will organise meetings with such volunteers and sensitise them about relevant issues. “These volunteers can share information about suspicious persons in their neighbourhoods, sex offenders, drug abusers, criminals, etc. The police will take swift action on these complaints,” he said.

Police have asked the volunteers to promote the UP COP mobile application that allows any individual to register an FIR online.

The volunteers are also advised to avoid posting irrelevant information such as jokes and good morning messages on these WhatsApp groups. “If anyone is found misusing the platform by providing wrong information, police will take action against him/her,” Singh cautioned.

On July 2018, the Uttar Pradesh Police decided to engage digital volunteers to curb rumours, fake news and illegal activities. The state police have planned to engage 200-250 digital volunteers at each of the 1,469 police stations. However, the initiative could not get momentum at that time in Noida.