Noida proposes 2km skywalk from Botanical garden to Sec 18 market

noida

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:43 IST

The Noida authority, on Tuesday, said it will build a 2km-long skywalk to connect two of city’s largest commercial hubs—Sector 38A and Sector 18.

“To decongest this commercial zone, we have directed our staff to build a skywalk between Sector 18 and Botanical Garden Metro station,” Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said, directing the staff to issue a tender to hire an agency for construction of the skywalk.

Authority officials said they will start making a detailed project report (DPR), after which they will seek budgetary allocation and then hire a contractor for the project. Officials said they also plan to give the option of making e-cycles available on rent to pedestrians.

The proposed project is yet another attempt by the authority to decongest the Sector 18 market, where traffic jams are common and have a ripple effect on surrounding areas. In the past, the authority has made several unsuccessful attempts to make Sector 18 market a no-parking zone.

The Sector 18 market is the biggest commercial hub of Noida, which is thronged by around 1 lakh visitors on weekends, Noida authority officials said. Master Plan-II road separates Sector 38A, where Botanical Garden Metro station and the Great India Place Mall are located, and Sector 18, which is dotted by numerous commercial complexes and its roads choked by vendors and shoppers.

The authority’s proposal to build a skywalk would also help free the zone of private vehicles, which can either be parked in multi-level car parks in Sector 18 or Sector 38A and safely walk between the two commercial hubs.

The proposal received mixed reactions from various stakeholders. While the traffic police and shoppers welcomed it saying a ‘vehicle-free zone’ in Sector 18 would increase safety, shop owners said vehicles should be allowed inside the market.

Vineet Singh, an advocate and a regular visitor, said, “Going to Sector 18 market is a daunting task because of haphazard parking and traffic congestion. If the authority will create a no-vehicle zone, it will benefit the market and the visitors, both.”

Deputy commissioner of police for traffic Rajesh S seconded the thought, but said they were yet to get word about a no-vehicle zone. “The skywalk will increase pedestrians’ safety in Sector 18 market and help decongest the area. It will allow pedestrians to walk to various markets in the area without bothering about high-speed vehicles. But we are yet to get a communication about a no-vehicle zone from the authority,” he said.

SK Jain, president of Sector 18 Market Welfare Association, said, “We want parking only on one side of the road and the parking fee in multi-level car park should be reduced to encourage the facility’s use. Skywalk should be built keeping in mind interests of small retailers and multiplexes, both.”

The authority had first attempted to build a pedestrian-friendly infrastructure between the two areas in September 2015. Back then, the authority had proposed a skywalk to connect Sector 18 with the Radisson Hotel, DLF Mall, Greater India Place Mall, Center Stage Mall, Wave-1, Multi-Level Parking and Silver-1, officials said. A budgetary allocation of around ₹55 crore was made towards the project, but it could not take off.