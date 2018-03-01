Noida: Realtors start digging without nod, probe ordered

Officials of the district administration will undertake an inspection of permissions issued for digging work to builders over suspicions of irregularities in issuing such permissions.

The district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar BN Singh has directed the additional district magistrate Kumar Vineet to investigate the issue.

The direction came after the DM found that many builders are digging basements to lay the foundation of their big-ticket real estate projects without requisite approvals in place.

As per the law, a real estate developer or a plot owner has to obtain permission from the district administration for digging the soil on their plot. The administration’s mining inspector conducts an inspection of the plot to check environmental concerns before issuing the permission for digging work.

“Builders also have to deposit a fee before starting the digging. It has been found that some builders obtain permission for a small part of a large housing plot and deposit a small fee before starting the digging. The builders are also in the habit of delaying the digging (that is to be done in three months), which results in air pollution as dust flies from the construction sites. We will not let this happen as it causes a revenue loss and also creates health issues to the general public,” Singh said.



For instance, a builder undertaking construction on 30,000 square metres applies for undertaking digging on 10,000 sqm and deposits the fee for the same, which causes a revenue loss, officials said.

The ADM will probe all permissions that have been given to builders for digging since April 1, 2017, Singh said.

“Builders, in many instances, have been found to be digging (to lay the foundation) even after three months. The permission is granted to a builder to finish digging work within three months of the approval of the application,” the DM said.

Builders alleged that the administration staff demand bribes for extension of digging period and at times, unnecessarily harass them to extort money.

“Builders demand that the administration should give permission for digging for more than three months because, in such a short span of time, digging on large plots is not possible. Also, the officials who demand a bribe and harass builders should face action. We have also complained about the bribe and harassment issues to the DM,” Subodh Goyal, treasurer and the chairman of the legal committee of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI), a builders’ lobby group, said.

Singh said, “If any official is involved in an illegal act, then he/she will face strict punishment as per the law. We will look into the demands of the builders.”

Singh said that if a probe proves that builders have evaded paying revenue, they will also face action.

“After the ADM finishes the probe, we will act against each builder and official who are found guilty,” Singh said.