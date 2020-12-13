Noida receives light rain; mercury set to drop from Sunday

noida

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:05 IST

The city and its adjoining regions saw a light rain on Saturday morning, leading to drop in temperature with the meteorological department expecting the mercury to fall further from Sunday onwards. The weather forecast also warns of very dense to dense fog during the morning hours for the next three days.

On Saturday, Noida saw one mm rainfall, leading to spike in humidity and a drop in the temperature. However weather experts said that the rainfall was not strong enough to wash away pollutants in the air.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury will sharply fall on Sunday by four degrees and will keep falling for the rest of the week.

As per the automatic weather station, the minimum temperature for Noida on Saturday was 15.5 degrees Celsius against 13.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius as against 26.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature for entire NCR on Saturday was 14.4 degrees Celsius as against 11.3 degrees a day earlier.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 8 degrees by Monday.

“Temperatures fell due to the rain, although Saturday saw a slight rise in the minimum temperature. But the maximum temperatures fell due to rains and because of the cold winds and clouds that blocked the sunlight during the day. From Sunday onwards, the maximum temperatures will start falling,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (IMD).

Due to the occurrence of a western disturbance – a weather phenomenon that leads to snowfall in the mountains and rains in the NCR – the northern Himalayan states have received snowfall. From Sunday onwards, the wind directions will turn north-westerly, which means that it will start blowing from the mountainous regions.

“Currently, the region is seeing variable south-westerly and westerly winds at the speed of 8 to 10 kmph. By Sunday, north-westerly winds will start blowing, which will lead to a drop in the mercury in NCR,” said Srivastava.