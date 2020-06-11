e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida records its 11th Covid-19 death, tally at 735 with 28 new cases

Noida records its 11th Covid-19 death, tally at 735 with 28 new cases

noida Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:29 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The sample reports from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) Thursday confirmed that a 62-year-old man from Sector 25, who was suffering from bronchial asthma and hypertension, and died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Tuesday, was Covid-19 positive. With his death, the total death toll due to the coronavirus is now 11 in Gautam Budh Nagar district, health officials said.

With 28 new positive cases on Thursday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 735 in the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said till Thursday evening, 477 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. “Apart from them, 60 others have been cross-notified to other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 247 active cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said as per the state government guidelines, home isolation is not allowed for Covid-19 patients.

Referring to those who have been tested positive from private laboratories, he said the administration has dedicated a special team of doctors to monitor such cases. “If you are Covid-19 positive, dial 18004192211 and press option ‘1’ to give your details. Our doctors will take care of you. They will call you, send an ambulance and shift you to an isolation hospital/facility,” Suhas appealed through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Noida authority, on Thursday, divided the city into two blocks and appointed an engineer in charge of each area to carry out deep sanitisation of hot spot areas, to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“These two officials will carry out deep sanitisation in all hot spots over the next three days,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

There are at least 150 residential sectors, 81 villages and at least 50 industrial sectors in the city.

In block 1, assistant project engineer Rajendra Prasad will oversee the exercise, while assistant project engineer BP Singh will oversee block 2. The GB Nagar district administration will hand over the fresh list of hot spots to the Noida authority.

The two officials along with their teams will be equipped with fire tenders, ‘Covid 19 Vajr Vahan’, hand spray machines and another high pressure disinfectant machines. The exercise will involve the spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution on all common spaces in hot spots in order to disinfect these areas.

There are 96 containment zones of Block 1 and 62 zones in block 2, the administration said.

The DM further said at present despite having fewer than 250 patients, different Covid-19 dedicated facilities in the district has around 900 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Not only that, many private hospitals, including Fortis, Jaypee and Yatharth, have given their proposals to start exclusive Covid facilities at their hospitals. Their proposals are in the final stage of approval and very soon they will get the permission to treat Covid-19 patients,” Suhas said.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In