Noida residents’ bodies form Federation of Federations to raise awareness on coronavirus

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:44 IST

In wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, several residents’ bodies and social groups in Noida have come together to form an umbrella organisation which will focus on controlling the spread of the disease in the city.

Called the Federation of Federations (FOF), the body—which will function for at least the next two months—is a consolidated platform for residents’ groups and organisations engaged in social work to come up with ideas on raising awareness about the coronavirus diseases.

“We are doing everything from generating awareness on the disease to distributing masks and hand sanitisers to working-class people. We were all, anyway, doing this individually through our respective organisations, but now we have come together for more enriched exchange of ideas to become more efficient in our work,” Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owner’s Associations (NOFAA), said.

The FOF, includes residents’ bodies from high-rises societies, low-rise societies, urban villages apart from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and youth groups.

“It’s a joint campaign and covers a wide spectrum. Various suggestions from members of different groups are pouring in constantly. We are also circulating advisories on social media, educating people about certain dos and don’ts,” Sing said.

Members of the newly formed FOF said the umbrella body will work as a task force and come up with policy ideas, suggestions that can be enforced to combat the extraordinary situation created by the Covid-19 outbreak and will act as an intermediary between the people and the government.

“Before we all came together, each organisation was working in its own capacity to raise awareness about the disease. In a meeting a few days ago, Member of Parliament for Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma, suggested that we all should come together to combat this situation. That’s when the idea of joining hands to form the FOF was conceptualised. We are urging office bearers of all resident welfare associations (RWAs) to work from home and go out as little as possible,” KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), said.

FOF will also campaign among city residents on social distancing and will organise online conferences and create posters, videos on preventive measures against Covid-19.

Members of FOF have also urged people to strictly follow the Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.