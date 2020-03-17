Noida residents told to refrain from large events at community centres

noida

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:54 IST

The Noida authority has asked residents’ welfare associations to stop holding large gatherings— of more than 50 people — at the city’s community centres to check the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Federation of Noida’s Residents’ Welfare Associations (FONRWAs) has appealed to those booking wedding functions at community centres to keep their invitees to below 50 in order to fight against coronavirus. India has 137 recorded cases of Covid-19 so far, of which 15 are in Uttar Pradesh. Three people have died of the disease across the country.

FONRWAs, a residents’ umbrella body, met with Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari to discuss issues, including the functioning of community centres.

There are over 150 residential sectors and each has a community centre for recreational activities, including wedding functions. All 54 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar have community centres to organise events. The residents’ welfare association of each sector takes care of community centre under the guidance of the Noida authority.

“We have banned all large gatherings in community centres in rural areas as the authority takes care of the operations of these facilities. In urban areas, the sector RWA has been asked to take a call about the size of gatherings. We have appealed to them not to organise large events,” Maheshwari said.

The families that have booked community centres for weddings are worried.

FONRWA office-bearers said that they will not allow any public event at community centres.

“We have requested all RWAs not to allow or organise public events at community centres. The problem lies with families that have booked the halls for weddings. Those who have weddings scheduled in the next one week may not be able to cancel at this last minute. But we have requested them to invite only close family,” Yogendra Sharma, FONRWA president, said.