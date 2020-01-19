e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Noida / Noida’s 13-yr-old tennis prodigy to receive PM Rashtriya Bal Shakti award

Noida’s 13-yr-old tennis prodigy to receive PM Rashtriya Bal Shakti award

noida Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:44 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Thirteen-year-old Rushil Khosla is finding it difficult to contain his excitement these days. The tennis prodigy will receive the Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 22, 2020.

Rushil is the only Indian player in Asian Tennis Federation’s top 10 list and has maintained his number 1 rank in the under-14 years (boys) category for the past year.

A resident of Ram Vihar in Noida’s Sector 30, Rushil was seven years old when he first started playing. According to his family, it was his older sister who used to play tennis and Rushil would simply follow her around. Later, when they saw his interest in the game grow, they requested the coach to start training him as well.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this. I will also participate in the dress rehearsal and the Republic Day parade this year,” Rushil, a class 8 student of DPS Noida (Sector 30), said.

The recipient of the Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar also receives a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Last year on August 29, which is celebrated as Indian National Sports Day, Rushil had also achieved the upcoming international player award from district magistrate BN Singh.

Rushil was also one of the eight kids to be selected for a scholarship under a trust development program of the All India Tennis Association in 2019.

As much as they are proud of Rushil’s achievements, his family wishes his schedule could give him more free time.

“He practices in the morning after which he attends school and then he practices till evening. Between academics and his tournaments, he doesn’t get much time to do anything else,” Rajni Khosla, Rushil’ mother, said. She said that his academic schedule has been flexible in order to focus more time on the game.

In 2019, Rushil was on tour for 30 weeks and had managed to win 23 tournaments( both national and international).

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News