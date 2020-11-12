Noida: Slight drop in air quality likely on Diwali but rains may lead to quick recovery

noida

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:25 IST

Noida: The air quality of Noida could drop due to a change in wind direction late on November 13 and November 14 – Diwali day, which may lead to accumulation of pollutants, however, a quick recovery is on the cards due to the possibility of rains, said experts.

Favourable weather conditions pulled Noida and Greater Noida out of the “severe” air quality category on Wednesday, however, the air as on Thursday was still very poor. According to weather analysts, a slight deterioration, though within the “very poor” category, is likely on Friday and Saturday due to change in the wind directions and speed.

“The wind speed is likely to drop towards Friday evening and Saturday. The direction may drop from easterly to north-westerly and the speed may drop from maximum 12 kmph to 6 kmph. This combined with additional local emissions, or possibility of stubble burning, may slightly bring down air quality. But rains are expected on Sunday, a day after Diwali, after which the winds will also increase. This could lead to quick improvement,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The experts also believe that the improvement in the air quality a day after Diwali would also depend on the intensity of the rains.

“There is a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, which will lead to rains in western UP and the national capital region, including other areas in northern India on Sunday, November 15. However, the improvement of air quality depends upon the intensity of the rain. If the intensity is moderate then the air quality will improve,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

He added that a low rainfall or a drizzle would lead to an increase in the moisture content and trap the pollutants, rather than washing them away.

“Heavier pollutants would need strong winds for ventilation,” he adds.

According to CPCB records, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Diwali 2019 (October 27) was 358, or “very poor”, against Diwali 2018 (November 7) at 288 or “poor”.