Noida:Thieves breach SUV’S wireless network, steal it from outside Exotica Fresco society

A man has alleged that his SUV was stolen by unknown persons on Wednesday after they breached the wireless network of the vehicle.

The incident took place between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday outside the Exotica Fresco society in Sector 137. The usage of high-end technology to steal vehicles has baffled Noida police.

The SUV owner, 55-year-old Tajinder Singh, said the thieves parked their vehicle next to his Hyundai Creta and used some sort of a device to open the vehicle. Hyundai Creta is a keyless vehicle and it uses a wireless network to link the remote control device and the vehicle.

Singh, a businessmen from Ambala in Haryana, had come to Noida to visit his daughter Janam Singh who lives in Exotica Fresco.

“Visitors are not allowed to park their vehicles inside the society and, therefore, I had parked my Creta near a tea stall. Around 1.45pm, I could still see my car when I was standing outside the society. However, by 2.30pm, my car was gone,” Singh said.

The CCTV footage showed two persons parking their white Honda City next to the Creta. Minutes later, a person can be seen stepping out of the Honda city car and opening the Creta. Both vehicles are then driven away from the area.

Singh claimed that the accused had used high-end technology to breach the wireless network of the car.

“My car is keyless and the remote control is with me. The only way the accused could have jacked my car is by hacking the wireless network,” Singh said.

Police have lodged a case of theft against unknown persons. Station house officer Munish Saxena said the police will look into the matter.

“A case has been lodged for theft under the Indian Penal Code Section 378. We will look into the allegations of breaching the wireless network of the car,”he said.

NP Singh, president of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA), said Noida and Greater Noida authorities should ensure adequate parking space and security before allotting plots.

“The developers must sign an affidavit saying that they will ensure parking and adequate space for all vehicles of residents and visitors. That is the only way to ensure accountability,” NP Singh said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:18 IST