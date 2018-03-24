Noida to hire 5 agencies for integrated waste disposal plan

The Noida authority on Thursday said that it has started the process of hiring five expert agencies for collecting solid municipal waste and other refuse from source and treating it at the designated disposal site.

According to the plan, the five agencies will be responsible for collecting garbage from door-to-door, segregating it and transporting it to a landfill site, setting up a waste-to-energy plant in Sector 123, operating the landfill site at Sector 123, treating the waste lying on Sector 54 green belt and working on the open defecation-free project.

At present, the authority does not have a scientific mechanism to treat its waste. It collects waste from primary garbage collection points and dumps it on vacant plots. Noida, which is spread over around 20,000 hectares, was established in 1976 but it is yet to have a sanitary landfill site to treat its waste and is thereby, causing pollution in the areas where the waste is dumped.

“That which could not be achieved for the last many years will be done now. Noida is going to have the best system to collect, segregate and treat solid waste. We have prepared the terms and condition to hire five agencies, which will be involved in treating the municipal solid waste. It will happen in the next three to four months if all goes according to the plan,” Raghunandan Yadav, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, said.

A study by Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), a government agency and consultant with the Noida authority for waste disposal, stated that a person generates 500 grams of waste per day while a family of five generates 2.5kg of waste a day. According to the study, Noida’s 14 lakh population generates nearly 660 tonnes of waste daily.

“We are likely to issue tenders shortly to hire five agencies for the integrated waste disposal project that aims to make Noida a neat and clean city. We hope that the process of hiring the five agencies will be completed in the next three to four months and work can be started,” Yadav said.

The authority said that once the agencies are selected, work will be started without any delay.

“The agency selected will make energy out of waste at our 25-acre plant proposed at Sector 123. We do not need an environmental clearance for a waste-to-energy plant that is below 15-megawatt capacity. I hope this year will be fruitful in terms of the development of waste treatment facilities,” Yadav said.