Noida to use treated water for new golf course in Sector 151A

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:37 IST

The Noida authority has decided to supply only treated water for irrigation purposes at the new golf course in Sector 151A as well as all newly developed areas along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) emphasised that groundwater should be conserved and not be used for purposes other than human consumption.

The authority has already started supplying treated water to city’s existing 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A and stopped the use of groundwater completely at the course. The NGT had suggested stopping the use of groundwater at this golf course after a petition was filed, highlighting the wastage. The authority is soon likely to hire a construction agency that will develop the new golf course in Sector 151A.

“Now we have decided to take steps in advance so that the new golf course does not remain dependent on groundwater. Also, we have decided to start laying pipelines from the Sector 168 sewage treatment plant to the developing areas along the Noida-Greater Noida Edpressway to supply treated water for irrigation purposes,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority, said.

The Sector 168 sewage treatment plant (STP), located near Yamuna embankment road, has a capacity to treat 40 million litres of sewage daily. The STP was set up here to ensure that only treated water is emptied into the Yamuna. Earlier, in May 2019, the authority had started supplying treated water for irrigation purposes to the Biodiversity Park and other green areas located in sectors 84, 85, 86, 91, 93, 137, 138, 140A, 142, 143, 143A and along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, officials said.

“We will connect the STP in Sector 168 with the new developing sectors of 150, 151, 151A, among others. We are studying the requirement for treated water in these areas. We will use the treated water for irrigation purposes in Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150, the green belts along internal roads and the upcoming golf course to save groundwater that is wasted on such activities,” Tyagi said.

The authority has total six STPs across the city with 34MLD STP and 25MLD in Sector 50, 33MLD and 54MLD in Sector 54, 35MLD in Sector 123 and 50MLD in Sector 168.

The authority is already reusing treated water from the five STPs for irrigation of parks and green belts in Sectors 19, 20, 22,23, 25,26,33, 34, 52, 53, 55, 56, 57, 58, 61, 62, 63, the green belt along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the Noida stadium.

“Our motive is to make Noida a sustainable city that stops using groundwater for irrigation or horticulture purposes,” Tyagi said.