Noida: Traders protest Bhangel shop owner’s murder, block traffic

Traders of Bhangel blocked the busy Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road on Monday morning in protest against the murder of a local grocery shop owner on Sunday. The protest led to a gridlock that lasted for almost two hours.

The protest took place near Bhangel police post around 8.30am and ended around 10.30am after the intervention of senior police officers and administration officials.

Diwakar Kansal, 22, was shot dead by three armed persons on Sunday around 9.45pm about 100 metres from the police post. Diwakar had closed his shop and was walking back home along with his father Raj Kumar Kansal when he was attacked.

According to the police, the men fired six rounds at Diwakar and three bullets hit him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The assailants fled with Diwakar’s cash bag, the police said.

Deputy inspector general of police Love Kumar has suspended Bhangel police post in-charge sub-inspector Arun Kumar for dereliction of duty.

Traders have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Senior police officers and city Magistrate Mahindra Singh reached the spot to pacify traders and only after that did they remove the blockade and allow traffic to resume.

DSC road connects Noida Phase-2 industrial area, Surajpur industrial area, Dadri and Greater Noida. It is one of the busiest stretches in Noida and Monday’s protest led to a huge snarl, leaving hundreds stranded on the road for two hours. Traffic from the Noida side was diverted towards the expressway from the Salarpur U-turn, while vehicles from the Greater Noida side were diverted towards expressway from the petrol pump in Sector 82.

“We convinced the family members and local traders to not create a ruckus. We have assured them that the accused will be arrested soon,” Mahindra Singh said.

Protesters also demanded more safety for businessmen. “We are going to wait till Tuesday before deciding our next course of action. Many businessmen have been attacked in the recent past. We demand strict and swift action in the matter,” Manoj Goyal, Diwakar’s brother-in-and president of the Bhangel market association, said.

Police have registered a case of murder and robbery in the matter. “The assailants wanted the cash bag. Diwakar refused to hand over the bag after which they shot him dead in front of his father,” Goyal said.

Police have some CCTV footage of the assailants but the visuals are not clear. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the three men. There are several teams working on the case, including one of the crime branch,” Mithlesh Upadhyay, station house officer, Phase-2, said.

Police presence in Bhangel was stepped up on Sunday night after the murder.