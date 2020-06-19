e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida: Two more persons dead as Covid-19 toll rises to 16; cases reach 1,171

Noida: Two more persons dead as Covid-19 toll rises to 16; cases reach 1,171

One of the deceased was 26-years-old and a resident of Sector 73 in Noida, while the other was an 87-year-old man from Jewar in Greater Noida, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

noida Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Noida, Uttar Pradesh
The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics.
The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Two more Covid-19 positive persons died in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the death toll in the district to 16 on Thursday, officials said.

Also, 74 more people tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of cases grew to 1,171, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

One of the deceased was 26-years-old and a resident of Sector 73 in Noida, while the other was an 87-year-old man from Jewar in Greater Noida, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Two patients, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

One of them was a 51-year-old man from Ghaziabad, while the other was a 69-year-old man from Delhi, the officer said.

Since they were non-locals, their cases have been sent to their districts for inclusion in the data, he added. Separately, two more deaths, both females aged 53 and 65 years, were recorded in the district, but their death audit is pending which will ascertain if these too are Covid-19 fatalities, Dohare said.

He said 28 people were discharged on Thursday after they recovered from novel coronavirus.

“On Thursday, 74 people were found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 1,171. A total of 606 patients have recovered so far. There are 551 active cases now,” Dohare said.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the 74 new patients, 24 were tested by private laboratories and 50 by government facilities, according to a statement.

Also, 34 of the new patients are ILI (influenza-like illness), while one is SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) case, it said.

Three of the new patients are healthcare workers, while 35 cases are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19, it added.

tags
top news
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In