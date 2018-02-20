Noida: Villagers, family refuse to accept slain gangster’s body

A day after an alleged gangster succumbed to injuries at the district hospital in Sector 30 after an encounter with a police team in Greater Noida on Monday night, the family members of the slain gangster have refused to accept the body.

Sanjay (25) was an alleged dreaded gangster of the Mukeem Kala gang , which is active in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh. He was injured in an encounter with a police team in Sigma 4 area of Greater Noida on Monday night.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sanjay, hailed from Amratpur Kalan village in Karnal, Haryana, and according to the police, had more than 36 cases lodged against him for murder, loot, extortion and abduction in different police stations of western UP over the past five years.

Recently, the police claimed that he was allegedly trying to extort ₹50 lakh from BJP worker and businessman Pushkar Singh in Greater Noida.

On Tuesday morning, when the police contacted his family members and village head asking them to collect his body, they allegedly refused saying that the gangster has only brought disgrace to the village.

“We have unanimously decided not to receive Sanjay’s body or perform his last rites in our village. He has only brought disgrace to our village with his acts. With his death, we hope that his family gets some closure as they have been troubled by him for long,” Vikram, village chief of Amratpur Kalan, said.

Sanjay is survived by a younger brother and mother; his father died a few years ago.

“His father Mahavir was a worker in a sugar mill and the family have had no troubles until Sanjay started his nefarious activities. Even in school, he was dismissed after class 3 as he was violent and used to beat up other students. Because of his activities, police would pick up his younger brother for questioning,” Vikram said.

The police said they are in talks with the family in order to reach an amicable solution.

“We are hopeful that by Wednesday, the family members will collect the body from the district hospital,” Brijesh Verma, SHO, Kasna, said.

According to the police, the encounter took place on Monday night around 10pm in Sigma 4 area of Greater Noida. The police received a tip regarding the presence of two members of the Mukeem Kala gang in the area.

“A team was immediately dispatched to apprehend the two men who were on a motorcycle. Seeing the police team, the duo opened fire with countrymade pistols. Sanjay was hit in retaliatory fire. His accomplice managed to escape,” Verma said.

Two police constables, Vinay and Sachin, also received bullet wounds in the encounter.

“All three were rushed to the district hospital. While Vinay and Sachin are out of danger, Sanjay succumbed to injuries. His postmortem report is awaited,” Verma said.