Noida: Woman alleges rape by estranged husband

A woman has lodged a complaint of rape against her ex-husband, who had given her triple talaq two months ago. The complaint was registered on Monday evening at the Sector 49 police station.

According to the police, the woman has alleged that she was raped by her estranged husband on March 2. The woman runs a small grocery shop close to her house in a colony under Sector 49 police station. The woman has alleged that the accused came to pick her up from her shop in his car to resolve a previous dispute.

The woman is already contesting a case of dowry harassment against her husband in the court.

“The complainant has claimed that the accused picked her from her shop, took her to a house in Sector 51 and allegedly raped her. We have lodged a complaint and our investigation is on in the matter to confirm her allegations. The accused will be arrested once we complete the preliminary investigation in the matter,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer-3, Noida, said.

The woman has alleged that the man forced her to drink alcohol and when she resisted, he started beating her up and raped her. The accused allegedly threatened the victim of dire consequences if she lodged a police complaint, the police said.

The accused is a resident of Kulesra area in Greater Noida. The police is said they are currently in the process of confirming the sequence of events narrated by the woman, with respect to the incident on March 2.