Noida: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sector 44

noida Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her Sector 44 home on Wednesday afternoon under mysterious circumstances, said police.

The woman was identified as Babita Devi, a native of West Bengal who lived in Chhalera village with her husband Gopal, one-year-old daughter, and in-laws.

According to police, they were informed of the matter at around 11.30am by the woman’s brother who lived nearby.

“The husband found her on the floor and alerted the people around,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

She said the body was sent for an autopsy.

“We will wait for the autopsy report to clarify the cause of death. But she had some ligature marks on her neck suggesting that she may have been strangled,” said the ACP. “A probe in the matter is underway. We don’t know whether there was foul play or not. We are exploring all angles and due action will be taken.”

Police said that the family had not mentioned any dispute. The husband was questioned but claimed to have no idea about what happened to the woman, said police.

Police said that they will register a case as soon as the family files a complaint or if the autopsy report warranted an investigation.

In another case, an unidentified woman died during treatment at the district hospital on Tuesday night. Police said that she had been taken there by a man who had found her injured.

“She appears to be in her forties and said she was from Jharkhand though before it could be verified, she passed away. We are working on identifying her,” said RK Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.

