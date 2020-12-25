Noida: Worker hangs self in factory’s washroom

noida

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:33 IST

A 45-year-old worker allegedly hanged himself from the grille in the washroom of a factory where he worked in Noida Sector 63 on Thursday afternoon.

Ankur Aggarwal, addl DCP, Noida Central, said that the victim was a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad.

The victim’s wife also reached the spot soon and alleged foul play in the case.

Jitendra Deekhit, SHO Phase III police station, said that the body was sent for an autopsy. “There was no evidence of murder,” he said. No complaint had been filed in this case.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).