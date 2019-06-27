Now, UP’s anti-Romeo squad to hand out warning cards

Noida Police Wednesday held a meeting of Anti-Romeo squads, wherein it was decided that members of the squad will, in an attempt to make public places safe, issue red cards to suspects. The police will book and arrest red card-holders if the violation is repeated.

Anti-Romeo squads were started by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, within days of him coming to power in May 2017, to crack down on instances of harassment and molestation of women and girls. The teams had drawn much flak after allegations of them “harassing” consenting couple surfaced.

Vineet Jaiswal, SP (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the red cards will be a non-coercive measure. “Earlier, there were instances when police called the suspects at police stations. Now, the police will first issue the red cards to them as a warning and get their photo, address and other basic details. If there are found roaming around in an objectionable way after that, action will be taken against them,” he said.

The red cards will be considered as a last warning to them as next violation will draw penal action. The squad will also make a digital record of such suspects. The card will include the basic information of the suspect. In addition, it includes statutory warnings to them.

“You will look at all women with respect and make no objectionable comments. Staring and stalking can also land you in jail. No indecency should be done at public places,” said the card.

It also said that a close eye will be kept by the local police on the suspects and if any violations are found, due legal action will be taken.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida, said the squads have been asked to visit different schools, colleges and academic institutions and get anonymous feedback from students and staff. “We will get feedback to know vulnerable points in Noida and Greater Noida. We will increase police movement in those areas and make public places safer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Police Tuesday decided to reactivate anti-Romeo squads and launch a month-long special drive from July 1.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 12:22 IST