NSA invoked against accused for shooting at mobile phone company guard in Greater Noida

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:23 IST

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, on Monday, invoked the National Security Act against the suspect accused of shooting down a security guard of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturing giant on January 31, 2019.

According to officials, the suspect, identified by his first name Arun, is associated with the infamous Sundar Bhati gang and had allegedly shot the guard dead because he wanted the contract of supplying building material to the mobile phone company. Arun was arrested along with his four accomplices in a police encounter on February 4.

The police identified the other four arrested persons by their first names as Robin and Azad ( who were named main suspects along with Arun), and Sachin and Arun (who were named as accomplices). The police said that on the day of the attack, the five men arrived at the factory premises in the same vehicle. While Arun, Robin, and Azad attacked the guard, the other two waited in the car to aid the escape.

“The NSA has been invoked against Arun as he is a professional criminal. As per a report prepared by the police, he could try to repeat the act if he is out on bail. The stringent NSA has been invoked to keep him behind bars as he could disturb public order,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said. Along with Arun, Azad and Robin are also facing a probe in the same case under the National Security Act.

Arun applied for bail on August 8, which the district and sessions court denied. His family members then approached the high court against the ruling on August 25, and the matter is now subjudice. Arun is currently lodged in Luksar Jail along with his accomplices. “During the investigation, we found that Arun and his accomplices were involved in multiple criminal incidents. If these men are released on bail, they can break the law, which can harm the country’s image in the global market,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to officials, during this time that India is expecting foreign investments and organising various international events, such men with criminal histories can adversely affect the image of the country. In the last two years, NSA has been imposed 10 times on various persons, while around 800 people have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

