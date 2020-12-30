e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
One of a gang arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from woman passenger in Noida

One of a gang arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from woman passenger in Noida

noida Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
A man in his mid-twenties was arrested Monday in connection with the theft of ₹60,000 from a woman on the pretext of giving her a lift on December 22, the Sector 20 police said.

The victim, Munni, had hitched a ride in a private cab from near the Sector 16 metro station on the day of the incident. There were three people in the cab who had offered her a lift till Sarai Kale Khan Railway station in Delhi. During the ride, they took the cash Munni was carrying ahead of a checkpoint, after which they dropped her along the way and fled, the police said.

A complaint in this regard was filed by the woman’s son at the Sector 20 police station after which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft).

Based on a tip-off from an informant, the suspect was nabbed from near a public restroom near the DND Flyway Monday morning. The suspect was identified as Deepak a.k.a Rakesh, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in Delhi.

“Two of his accomplices are absconding at the moment. It is an organised gang and we will nab the others soon,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police officials said that the arrested suspect had received ₹10,000 from the stolen money of which ₹4,000 was recovered from him. The rest, he had spent, the police said.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

