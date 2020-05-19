e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Over 150 guest houses closed in GB Nagar during lockdown

Over 150 guest houses closed in GB Nagar during lockdown

noida Updated: May 19, 2020 23:13 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

Over 150 paying guest(PG) houses in Gautam Budh Nagar have been forced to pull down their shutters amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to an estimate by owners of PG accommodations, closure of these guest houses has led to a loss of ₹100 crore during the period of the lockdown—which has now been extended till May 31.

Vishesh Tyagi, president of Noida paying guest houses’ association said that over two lakh people living in these accommodations have left them. “Most of the PG houses don’t have any occupants now. Our problems started right before the Holi vacations started. Students of different colleges and employees working in different companies in the district, who had gone to their home towns didn’t come back again. The remaining lot started packing their bags after the Janta curfew on March 22. Most of them didn’t inform the guest house owners and left their respective abodes quite discreetly,” he said.

Tyagi further said most of the paying guest houses are running from rented private buildings. “We are at the receiving end from both sides. The government has issued the orders for not charging rent for the lockdown period, but our landowners have been continuously pressurising us to pay the rents of their buildings even when we are not generating any income right now. This has forced almost 90% of the owners have handed over the paying guest houses to the landlords,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Rajeev Kumar, who runs a PG in Sector 62, said most of the students, who accounted for most of the occupants at these accommodations, are not accepting calls anymore. “We are still in dark about whether these students will return or not. And even if they return, how can we force them to live in our guest houses again? We are still paying the electricity bills, internet charges, and salaries of the security personnel. According to an assessment by some of the owners, big and small PGs in Gautam Budh Nagar have suffered a loss of over ₹100 crore during the lockdown period,” he added.

.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In