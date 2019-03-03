Over 2,000 firms join ‘one district, one product’ fair in UP’s Meerut

More than 2,000 entrepreneurs and craftsmen from 16 districts of the state displayed their goods at the ‘One District, One Product’ summit and exhibition organised at the CCS University in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday.

Inaugurating the summit, Satyadev Pachauri, Uttar Pradesh minister of Khadi and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), said, “Uttar Pradesh is the only state to start such a scheme, which recognises small-scale industries and their requirements, helping them to grow further.”

The minister said that beneficiaries of the scheme were getting loans, subsidies, training, grants and access to common facility centres.

He also said that under the scheme, collaborations had been made with the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange as well as an online retail giant “to provide equal opportunities to small-scale industrialists”.

The 48 stalls erected at the exhibition displayed different products, such as sports goods from Meerut, wood carvings from Saharanpur as well as handicraft from Hapur and Baghpat.

A double-window cooler, invented by a Meerut-based engineer Asif Chauhan, was one of the key attractions at the event.

Chauhan said he was one of the many beneficiaries of the ODOP scheme and had been granted a loan of ₹10 lakh.

“I launched my start-up with this amount and now have four patents under my name. These include the double-window cooler as well as a twin-engine bike,” he said while sharing his experience on stage.

“Today, I am in this place due to my hard work and the support of the One District One Product scheme,” he said.

Apart from him, some other beneficiaries of the scheme who participated in the programme were Navin Dabur of Meerut, Nilofar Khan of Saharanpur and Sammriddhi Sharma of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

All of them said they were not only self-employed but were also generating employment for others.

On the occasion, as many as 25 participants were given loans under the One District One Product scheme, while several others received special toolkits under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna.

