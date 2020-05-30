Over 300 police personnel tested for COVID-19 in Noida

noida

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:07 IST

After three Gautam Budh Nagar police personnel tested positive earlier this month for the coronavirus, there has been no further increase in the numbers. Police said they had tested over 300 personnel and none had the virus.

Police personnel are front line workers who are randomly tested to ensure that there is no transmission of the virus in the department.

“The personnel working at the borders, those in containment zones or posted at hospitals or isolation centres and shelter homes are at the front lines and thus tested,” said a senior police officer.

Those posted at police stations are not tested as much, but they are sanitised often along with other measures of social distancing.

A statement from the police department said that so far all staff members whose samples were taken randomly have tested negative.

Recently a constable deployed at the sector 49 police station who was posted at the sector 51 crossing has tested positive for the disease after showing mild symptoms. Another constable with the Phase 3 police station had tested positive on May 28. Samples of 30 police personnel who had come in contact with the two have been taken and sent for tests.

Before this, on May 5, a sub-inspector with Dial 112 who had been found positive was discharged on May 21. He had allegedly contracted the virus from a family member from Ghaziabad. His coworkers had all tested negative.

A constable posted at the sector 14A based traffic department had also tested positive in Delhi, where he lives. Three other traffic personnel had been tested following this but all their reports later came back negative.

However, following the scare, the public challan counter in the office has been shut temporarily to keep public interaction to a minimum while payments can be made online.

Meanwhile, the department is continuing to book violators of the lockdown. Ever since the beginning of the lockdown, more than 7000 people have been arrested in violations while over 2000 cases have been registered.