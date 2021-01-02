e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Part of ceiling collapses in a high-rise in Greater Noida

Part of ceiling collapses in a high-rise in Greater Noida

noida Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 10-year-old was injured after a portion of her ninth floor flat’s roof fell on her in Greater Noida West’s Panchsheel Greens on Saturday.

The child’s mother filed a complaint against the developer with the Bisrakh police station on Saturday.

“My daughter was sleeping under a blanket when a portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed at 8 am and fell on the bed. She suffered minor injuries in the incident. It appears the developer/contractor used poor construction material,” she told police.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said that police have received the complaint and investigating the matter. The developer was not available for a comment on the matter.

top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In