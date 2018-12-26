Police arrest father-son duo after punishment video goes viral in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly subjecting a 13-year-old boy to torture at their garage in Nehru Nagar locality falling under the jurisdiction of the Sihani Gate police station area. A video which purportedly showed the accused torturing the victim had gone viral on social media, based on which the police made the arrests.

The two accused were identified as Bhagwan Kumar (45) and his son Sandeep Kumar (21), who were purportedly seen punishing the boy in their garage on Monday. Police said the entire incident was captured in a mobile video by some local journalist.

“After the information reached us, we went to their garage and found the child was in a “murga” (stress position used as a corporal punishment) position and was holding his ears while sitting on his knees and bending forward, apparently for not being able to fix a punctured tyre properly. We asked the two men to abstain but they rebuked us. Upon this, we arrested the two accused and took them to the police station,” sub inspector Krishan Kumar, the complainant in the case, said.

Following the complaint by the sub inspector, the Sihani Gate police lodged an FIR against the two accused under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“We later informed the Childline and they took the boy with them. He is from Siwan district in Bihar and the two accused told us that they had brought him to Ghaziabad for education but later they got him engaged in labor at their garage. In Monday’s incident, they were seen punishing the boy and torturing him,” the police officer said.

Police said the father-son duo also hail from Bihar and had later shifted to Ghaziabad.

“The video was checked and its contents were found to be correct. Someone had made it viral on social media and the police took cognisance of it and rescued the minor boy,” the officer added.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 10:23 IST