Police clerk booked for using seized mobile phone

noida

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:18 IST

A police clerk was booked for allegedly lifting a mobile phone seized from an alleged criminal in Ecotech 1 police station area.

The clerk, Pradeep, has been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC.

On November 26, Ecotech I police had arrested three members of Sunder Bhati gang and busted an extortion racket in Greater Noida. The suspects were identified as Sumit Bhati, Praveen and Anil Bhati, nephew of Sunder Bhati.

Arun Kumar, SHO, Sector Ecotech 1 police station, said Anil had been heading the gang since his uncle Sunder Bhati was arrested by the police two years ago.

Kumar said Anil was arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard and his mobile phone and other belongings were seized. “The mobile phone was kept in the ‘malkhana’ in the police station. However, recently we came to know that the mobile phone was missing. We launched an investigation and found that a police clerk’s son was using the phone,” he said.

Kumar said that he questioned the clerk about the matter. “The clerk said it appears his son had visited the police station, and picked up the phone, without his knowledge,” he said. “We have also submitted a report regarding this. Senior officials will take suitable action in this regard,” added.