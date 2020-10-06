Process started to build township for displaced Jewar farmers

noida

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:27 IST

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority on Tuesday said it had started the process to hire a developer to build a township to rehabilitate farmers who had been displaced from their homes to pave way for the Noida International Greenfield airport project at Jewar along 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“We have started the process to select a developer. We are likely to issue a tender on Wednesday to finalise the agency that will develop the housing facilities to farmers. We will develop housing facilities for farmers in six to eight months, paving way for the shifting of inhabitants of villages coming in the way of the airport,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the YEIDA.

The township is set to have parks, community centre, school, health care facilities and other basic requirements so that the farmers do not face any problem once they shift there.

Forty-eight hectares of land identified for the township at Jewar Bangar village have been handed over by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority.

“We acquired 48 hectares for farmers’ use as per rules and gave possession to the Yamuna authority. We will continue to support the authority. The Jewar airport is a very important project and a collective effort,” Suhas LY district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar said.

The administration has acquired 1,334 hectares of land for six villages -- Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorpur, Banwaribas and Dayanatpur. A total of 8,971 farmers’ families have been affected as they have given their agricultural land and houses for the airport. Of this, 3,627 families will be displaced completely.

Concessionaire agreement

The signing of the concessionaire agreement for the airport is expected to take place on Wednesday.

The agreement will be signed between developer Zurich Airport International AG and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), officials said on Tuesday.

The signing of the agreement was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Box:

Farmer families affected by airport: 8971

Families whose houses will be demolished: 3627

Township for farmers: 48 hectares

Each farmer to get minimum 50 square metre and maximum 500 square metre for housing facility

Each farmer to get a house 50% of total size of his existing house