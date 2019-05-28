Radar-based camera to check traffic violations installed in Noida

The Noida traffic police have installed a radar-based camera near Dalit Prerna Sthal to improve monitoring of traffic and generating penalties through e-challans. The new monitoring system’s week-long trial is over and now it is ready to monitor traffic movement round the clock, police officials said.

The facility has been provided by a French company — IDEMIA — which has installed similar cameras in Dubai, police said.

Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the city police had studied the traffic system of Dubai and Singapore and decided to adopt similar technology in Noida. “This is the first such experiment in Delhi-NCR. We have integrated traffic systems on expressways and city roads. The radar system will catch violators and issue challan. The e-challan data will be stored on cloud-based servers, and will be shared with the traffic police online,” he said.

The pillar-based system has been installed along the Film City road between Mahamaya Flyover and Sector 95 parking facility. The camera would cover the area in a 180-degree range.

Jha said these cameras record lane driving and also differentiate the make of vehicle. “This is important as the maximum speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is 100kmph, but the maximum speed for heavy vehicle and light vehicles on the city road is 40kmph and 60kmph, respectively,” he said.

The camera can also record other violations like red-light jumping, wrong side driving, riding without helmet, triple riding on two wheelers, among others. However, it does not issue challan for seat belt violation. The facility is equipped with cameras to record violations even at night.

The officials said the seven-day trial results were accurate. “In one week, we will integrate the system with NIC (National Informatics Centre) data. Following this, the system will immediately read the violators’ registration number plate and send an SMS alert,” the SP (traffic) said.

People whose vehicles are registered after April 1, 2018, will immediately get an SMS alert and others will get the challans by post. Police said if the violators do not clear the dues, the transport department will initiate actions once they approach for fitness, renewal, re-registration, resale, or for any clearance with the department.

Police said that the technological enforcement will facilitate the traffic system in Noida. “In manual challan, some violators used to argue and demanded evidence. This facility has removed such hurdle. We will install such facilities at other locations soon,” Jha said.

The system weighs around 100 kg and is 10 feet high. The company has installed this facility for Noida traffic police without any charge, the officials said.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:39 IST