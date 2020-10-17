Raj Nagar District Centre made vehicle-free zone to decongest area

noida

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Saturday inaugurated the city’s first vehicle-free zone project at Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) to decongest the area spread over one lakh square metres.

According to officials, nearly 6,000 square metres area of the district centre, has been made vehicle-free zone. RDC is a major commercial hub in the city with malls, multiplexes, eating joints, pubs and other facilities.

Besides, the authority also opened a park for the specially-abled at Indirapuram and a cattle shed at Nandi Park near Raj Nagar Extension. The officials said that a total of ₹10.89 crore was spent on the three projects.

The authority had conceived the plan for the vehicle-free zone at RDC last year. The GDA officials said that as part of the plan, they have also developed three parks at the district centre for children, senior citizens and general public.

“Under the project, no vehicles will be allowed to enter the vehicle-free area in RDC. Instead, there is a separate parking for visitors and they will walk to the vehicle-free area for about 100 metres. The parking lot can be able to accommodate about 150 cars. Several fountains, kiosks, and lighting, among others, have also come up at the project site, and it will be a place to visit for families, especially during the evening time,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, GDA’s chief architect and town planner.

The officials said that under the plan they wish to decongest part of roads in RDC as the entire area witnesses about 10,000 vehicles every day. For development of parks and the parking at the backside of the vehicle-free zone project, GDA in December last year had exchanged the two plots of land for respective development.

The authority on Saturday also inaugurated another project of a park for differently abled persons in Indirapuram.

“In Indirapuram, we have developed Avantibai Park in Niti Khand I which houses various facilities for specially-abled persons. The park is spread over an area of about 10,000 square metres and even houses directions written in Braille besides facilities like open gym, Braille reading area, playing area and library, among others,” Shivpuri said.

He said that the concept is unique as there was no such exclusive park available for specially-abled persons. “All the facilities developed at the park have been designed keeping in mind the needs of such people,” he said.

Apart from the two projects, the authority has also started with a gaushala for cattle near the Nandi Park area on the master plan road leading to Raj Nagar Extension. The facility has come up over an area of about 14,000 square metres which will have the capacity to house about 1,300 stray cattle, the officials said.