Sales manager held for cloning credit, debit cards data at Noida mall

A sales manager employed with a fast food outlet at Noida’s Great India Place mall was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing data of debit and credit cards and selling them to a buyer who would then clone the cards.

An electronic device allegedly being used in the operation was recovered from him.

The suspect, Sumit, who was identified only by his first name, is from Bulandshahr. According to police officials, Sumit, who is in his early twenties, works as a sales manager with an outlet of a fast food chain located inside the mall at Sector 38A.

“According to him, he has been working there since December, 2018 at this post. Prima facie, it seems he used an electronic device for stealing data of customers who used ATM cards for transactions,” Uday Pratap, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The officer said the electronic device recovered from the suspect would allegedly be placed under the electronic swipe machine being used at the billing counter of the food joint, which would read the card data.

“Sumit would then sell this data to a buyer, identified only as Rahul. He would then clone the cards which would be used for fraudulent transactions. Sumit said the device was had been given to him by Rahul who had been making weekly payments to the suspect in exchange for the data,” the SHO added.

Police said a case had been registered at the Sector 39 police station on February 9 by a person who had alleged that his card had been cloned and that he had swiped it only at the outlet where the suspect worked.“During the investigation, we zeroed in on Sumit and he was arrested from near a drain in Sector 38A, based on a tip-off from an informant. We are now working to nab Rahul and identify other cases in which the suspect may have been involved,” the officer said. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:49 IST