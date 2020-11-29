e-paper
Home / Noida / Sanitation work not being done properly, says Noida CEO

Sanitation work not being done properly, says Noida CEO

noida Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari pulled up the health department for dereliction of duty.

She conducted a review meeting of work circle 1 and 2 that include sectors 1, 2, 3 and 5, among others.

“The maintenance of roads, drains, footpath, divider, debris and sanitation work is not being carried out properly. No maintenance is a serious issue and it seems that the bonds signed with the contractors are not being used properly. All maintenance works should be carried out properly,” said Ritu Maheshwari in a press statement released on Sunday.

The review meeting saw that works, which were supposed to be completed by October this year still remains incomplete, said the press note.

CEO instructed that issues raised by the representatives such as Noida MLA and the Gautam Budh Nagar Member ofParliament Dr Mahesh Sharma should be properly looked into so that the complaints of general public related with civic issues are addressed properly, said press note.

Apart from this CEO also asked the staff to put up ‘no parking on roads’ banners in areas, where parking facilities are built. The move is aimed at ensuring that the newly built parking facilities are used by the industrial unit owners. The authority has built underground parking facilities in sector 1, 3 and 5 so that factory workers do not park their vehicles on the roads causing traffic congestion.

“The authority staff should encourage the industrial unit owners to park their vehicles in the parking facilities so that traffic congestion issue is resolved,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

