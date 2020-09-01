Section 144 extended till September 30 in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:02 IST

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday extended the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits a gathering of more than four persons without permission, till September 30 in the district.

The order signed by additional deputy commissioner of police, law and order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, is in line with the state guidelines issued for Unlock 4 late night on Sunday and directs for maintaining a cap on attendees at weddings and funerals.

“Action can be taken against people for not following basic guidelines like wearing masks in public or spitting in the open. They are allowed to travel, keeping in mind the regulations that have been stipulated,” Dwivedi said.

“Movement of people within containment zones except for medical and essential services personnel will be prohibited, while schools, colleges, and educational institutes, movie theatres, swimming pools will remain closed till September 30 while open-air theatres will stay closed till September 20,” said the police order.

The order further said that all community, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political programmes will not be allowed in the district till September 20. “These events can anyway not happen without prior permission which will not be granted these days. Weddings can have a maximum of 30 people, while funerals can be attended by 20 people till September 20 after which the cap may be increased to 10,” Dwivedi said.

Apart from these curbs, weekend lockdowns will continue to be imposed in the district from 10pm on Fridays till 5am on Mondays. Vulnerable groups like people beyond 65 years or pregnant women are advised to stay indoors except in medical emergencies.

The police commissionerate, for the first time this year, had imposed section 144 in the district on February 15, which was to last till March 15 (during the festival and examination season). However, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic spread across the country, the imposition is being extended with every set of fresh guidelines being released by the state government.