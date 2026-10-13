At COP31, climate finance must deliver

When COP31 convenes in Antalya from November 9 to 20, its success will not be measured by the number of initiatives announced or the ambitions restated, but by whether the climate regime can finally close the distance between commitment and delivery. The conference inherits a difficult moment: Climate impacts are intensifying, geopolitical cooperation is strained, and disagreement over finance continues to divide developed and developing countries. Yet it also meets at a time when renewable energy, electrification and new forms of international cooperation are expanding, which makes the gap between promise and implementation harder to defend. For India, and for much of the developing world, the central question in Antalya is therefore not whether governments can announce another set of targets, but whether they can secure the finance, institutions and project pipelines required to turn existing commitments into visible results. Attendees sit under a globe in a lobby at the side events pavilions at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP)

The emphasis on implementation is understandable. The Paris Agreement has provided a framework for action, but global emissions remain high, adaptation continues to lag behind the risks communities already face, and many national plans remain dependent on institutions that lack adequate finance, technical capacity and bankable projects. Countries have become adept at submitting targets, road maps and long-term strategies, while the machinery expected to execute them remains under-resourced. COP31 must address this deficiency without allowing the language of implementation to become a substitute for stronger commitments from major emitters, since a focus on delivery that is not matched by adequate means will only reproduce the gap it claims to close.

The presidency's Action Agenda identifies ten priority themes, including clean-energy transition and electrification, zero waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, green industrialisation, food security, oceans, resilient health systems, youth and education, cooperation across the Rio Conventions and a Climate Implementation Bridge. These themes are broad enough to cover the principal challenges before the climate regime, but their value will depend on whether they produce measurable decisions, credible financing and institutions that remain active after the conference ends. Among these, the proposed Climate Implementation Bridge could prove particularly significant if it helps countries convert national climate and development priorities into investment-ready projects. Developing countries do not require another catalogue of unfinanced aspirations; they require support for feasibility studies, institutional capacity, risk assessment and project preparation. A bridge between climate plans and finance will be useful only if it improves access to existing funds, lowers transaction costs and allows countries to shape projects according to their own development priorities rather than fit them into externally designed templates.

Electrification is likely to be another prominent theme in Antalya. The COP31 presidency has proposed a global goal of raising electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, from about 23% at present. The case for electrification is strong where it is accompanied by rapid decarbonisation of the power sector, reliable grids and affordable access, since electrification without these conditions could simply shift demand onto coal-based systems or deepen inequalities between households and regions that can afford clean technologies and those that cannot. For India, this distinction is central. The country must expand electricity access, modernise its grid, increase renewable generation and support storage while continuing to meet the energy needs of a growing economy. Its climate diplomacy should therefore defend development space, but it should also ask whether global electrification targets are backed by affordable finance, technology transfer and capacity-building. A target without the means to achieve it risks becoming another measure of ambition rather than a pathway to implementation.

Finance will consequently remain the most important test of COP31. At COP29, countries agreed that developed countries should take the lead in mobilising at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035, while calling for efforts to scale total public and private finance to $1.3 trillion a year. The issue in Antalya will be whether these figures can be translated into grants, highly concessional loans, guarantees and other instruments that lower the cost of capital. Commercial loans counted as climate finance will not be sufficient for adaptation, resilient infrastructure or projects with limited financial returns, and treating them as equivalent to concessional support would obscure rather than resolve the underlying problem.

India should use COP31 to connect climate finance with development finance. The country's net-zero transition requires large investments in renewable power, transmission, storage, industrial decarbonisation and resilient infrastructure, but expensive capital can delay projects even when the technology is available. India's position should, therefore, support a larger role for multilateral development banks, longer loan tenors, risk-sharing instruments, stronger project-preparation facilities and transparent accounting that distinguishes grants from ordinary lending. Such reforms would make climate finance more useful to India and to other developing economies facing similar constraints, and they would also strengthen the credibility of the global regime by ensuring that finance reaches the projects for which it is intended.

Adaptation must receive equal attention, since climate impacts are no longer a future concern but a present reality. The Action Agenda's focus on climate-resilient cities, food security, oceans and resilient health systems reflects this shift, and India's experience illustrates its urgency. Indian cities face heat, flooding and water stress, while rural areas confront crop losses, drought and livelihood insecurity, and climate shocks increasingly burden hospitals, alter disease patterns and threaten the infrastructure on which healthcare depends. A credible global goal on adaptation will require indicators that are locally meaningful, predictable finance and national systems capable of implementing measures, and adaptation cannot remain a residual item after mitigation finance has been allocated. If COP31 treats health and resilience as central measures of climate progress rather than secondary concerns, it can connect the negotiations to the everyday consequences of rising temperatures, floods, air pollution and changing disease risks.

COP31 will take place amid geopolitical fragmentation, shrinking aid budgets and growing pressure on governments to prioritise energy security. These pressures could weaken cooperation, but they could also strengthen the case for a clean transition that reduces exposure to volatile fossil-fuel markets. India can argue that renewable energy, efficiency, public transport and resilient infrastructure are not only climate measures but investments in energy security, public health and economic stability, an argument that allows climate diplomacy to speak to national interests without abandoning equity or the responsibilities of developed countries. India's role in Antalya should, therefore, be neither purely defensive nor uncritically celebratory. It must insist that historical responsibility, finance and technology transfer remain central to the negotiations, while demonstrating that implementation is possible when domestic institutions, public investment and international support work together. India can also use its position in the Global South to press for capacity-building and finance that allow developing countries to prepare bankable projects without surrendering policy autonomy.

The success of COP31 should be measured by what continues after the delegations leave Antalya. It should produce clearer finance pathways, stronger project-preparation support, practical adaptation indicators, credible progress on electrification and institutions capable of tracking delivery. The conference cannot resolve the climate crisis in two weeks, but it can make the next phase of climate diplomacy less dependent on declarations and more accountable for results. Climate action will gain credibility only when promises become functioning grids, resilient cities, protected health systems, secure food supplies and finance that countries can actually afford. India should enter Antalya prepared to defend equity, demand delivery and ensure that implementation is measured not by the number of initiatives announced, but by the scale of change achieved on the ground.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amrendra Pratap Singh, public policy scholar and Anjali Singh, political science scholar, New Delhi.