Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange over alleged shortages of medicines and other problems in the health sector, including vacant posts, with the opposition LDF walking out after accusing the health minister of taking the issue "lightly." LDF walks out of Keralam Assembly alleging medicine shortage, vacant posts

The issue was raised through an adjournment motion notice submitted by CPI MLA K V Sumesh, who alleged that the state's health sector was on a "ventilator", triggering protests from ruling members.

Rejecting the charges, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said there was no such crisis in the health department to warrant suspending other business of the House for a discussion.

The minister said purchase orders had not been issued in March due to the model code of conduct and alleged that the previous LDF government had left huge dues unpaid to medicine companies.

Acknowledging difficulties in the availability of certain medicines, he said urgent steps had been taken to resolve the issue.

The opposition, however, accused the minister of taking the problems in the health sector "lightly."

Sumesh questioned why the people had elected the new government if it was only going to blame the previous regime for the problems. He also cited various media reports on medicine shortages.

The opposition said the minister should understand the problems in his own department and take officials into confidence.

It alleged that political considerations were influencing transfers and urged the government to address the issues immediately.

Taking a dig at the LDF members, Muraleedharan, however, said stocks were available for all medicines at present, but there was no medicine for the opposition's ailment of losing power, drawing protests from its members.

Based on the minister's reply, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan denied leave for the adjournment motion, prompting Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan to criticise the minister and the Speaker.

Vijayan questioned whether the minister's response was appropriate and said the Speaker should have commented on the manner in which the health minister had replied to the opposition.

Accusing the minister of lacking sincerity, Vijayan questioned whether the reported shortfall in the availability of some medicines did not itself amount to a shortage.

He also raised suspicions about a possible deal with private companies behind the medicine crisis and alleged that hundreds of medical officer posts remained vacant in the state.

Vijayan said the condition of the health sector was extremely "shameful", adding that Keralam's healthcare system had long been a beacon for the country.

The government should focus on preserving the strengths of the existing health system rather than seeking other miracles, he said, alleging that administrative incompetence was responsible for the current situation.

Vijayan reiterated that the government hospitals were facing medicine shortages and cited various newspaper reports in support of his allegations.

He also expressed suspicion that the crisis could be linked to an alleged interest in surrendering the state's health sector to large corporate groups.

Later, the opposition staged a walkout in protest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.