‘Media diversity’, 'open debates': PM Modi lists what makes India 'mother of democracy'
Speaking at an event in Delhi, PM Modi listed media diversity, open debates as examples of the country's openness to different perspectives.
India is “mother of democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Tuesday, listing open debates in the country over issues, the linguistic diversity, media landscape as well as growing social media user base as display of the same.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, PM Modi listed the above as examples of the country's openness to different perspectives.
“India is mother of democracy, there are over 100 languages, around 80,000 registered newspaper and publications, over 1,000 satellite TV channels,” he said.
“Not just this, in social media age, in India, there are over 500 million YouTube users, more than 500 million Instagra users... Here, there's open debate over issues,” PM Modi said and added that in the country, different perspectives are discussed, with digital power playing a significant role in facilitating these exchanges.
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Prime Minister Modi also said India's economic growth was anchored in strong fundamentals and a sustained reform drive, noting that the country sought to expand its global economic influence through shared prosperity rather than at the expense of other nations.
"We do not grow at anyone's cost. We grow with the world. And for the world," PM Modi said, pitching India as a reliable economic partner amid geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and growing competition over critical technologies and resources.
PM Modi cited the country's 7.8 per cent economic growth in the April-June quarter, foreign-exchange reserves exceeding $700 billion and reforms across taxation, insolvency and labour laws as evidence of its resilience. "In this world full of uncertainties, India inspires reliability and stability," he said.
"This year, in the April to June quarter, India's economic growth was 7.8 per cent. And this growth is taking place on a strong foundation," PM Modi said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More