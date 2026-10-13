‘Media diversity’, 'open debates': PM Modi lists what makes India 'mother of democracy'

India is “mother of democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Tuesday, listing open debates in the country over issues, the linguistic diversity, media landscape as well as growing social media user base as display of the same. In this image received on Oct 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, in New Delhi. (PMO )

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, PM Modi listed the above as examples of the country's openness to different perspectives.

“India is mother of democracy, there are over 100 languages, around 80,000 registered newspaper and publications, over 1,000 satellite TV channels,” he said.

“Not just this, in social media age, in India, there are over 500 million YouTube users, more than 500 million Instagra users... Here, there's open debate over issues,” PM Modi said and added that in the country, different perspectives are discussed, with digital power playing a significant role in facilitating these exchanges.