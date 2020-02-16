e-paper
Home / Noida / Section 144 imposed in UP district for two months

Section 144 imposed in UP district for two months

Section 144 has been imposed to maintain peace during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12.

noida Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Noida
Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district to maintain peace during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12.
“Board exams have started from Saturday. Section 144 has been imposed so that candidates don’t face any problem during the exams. We expect the general public to co-operate as well,” Deputy Police Commissioner of Noida, Nitin Tiwari told IANS.

The police officer said Section 144 imposed on Saturday would remain in force for two months.

“Departmental officials are free to take any decision on whatever changes will happen in future,” he said.

He further said that the order has been issued by the Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

When IANS tried to reach out to Additional Police Commissioner Shriparna Ganguly to talk on this matter, she could not be contacted.

