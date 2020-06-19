Sharda Hospital may soon offer 200 beds in paid private ward for Covid-19 patients

noida

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:11 IST

Sharda Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital with a testing centre in Greater Noida, has requested the district administration to permit it to start an air-conditioned paid private ward with additional 200 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The hospital, which on Friday discharged 26 out of the 56 Covid cases under its care, has said that they have been facing pressure from the local community for private testing and admission for treatment.

The hospital administration said that the private ward would be affordable for all and while the medical treatment offered would be the same, it will have facilities like air conditioning and privacy for patients. If they get the nod, then the total number of Covid beds offered by the hospital will go up to 600. Currently the hospital has infrastructure for attending up to 400 patients in isolation and ICU wards. The patients are allotted by the state Covid portal by the district health department.

“The wards are almost ready and we are just waiting for the approval for which we have submitted the request earlier this week. We will be submitting another request seeking approval soon,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and PRO Sharda University, which runs Sharda Hospital.

He said that the private ward will have about 200 beds and will coem up at the School of Medical science and Research. Of the 200 beds on offer, 50 will be in separate rooms and 150 in smaller wards all with the facility of air conditioning.

“Sharda hospital has been catering to the Sharda University community comprising over 2,000 faculty, staff, and their relatives. At the moment there is real societal pressure on us to accommodate patients who are living in nearby areas,” read a letter by Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, medical superintendent, Sharda Hospital has hence requested the government to allow it to start paid Covid ward for 200 patients at nominal cost, he added. Recently the UP government has allowed four private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar district to admit paid private patients for Covid-19 treatment.

Officials of teh district administration said they are looking into the matter.

“The concerned department is looking into the matter. They will take a call on the matter,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.